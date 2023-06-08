Srinagar: A comprehensive hazard database has been developed to mitigate the impact of disasters in Kashmir.

Kashmir region has historically witnessed a range of hazards, including devastating earthquakes, landslides, floods, and snow avalanches, resulting in significant loss of life and property. However, information on most of these events is poorly reported or exaggerated and in some cases not recorded at all.

To address the lack of data availability on past hazards and disasters, the research study entitled, “Using historical data for developing a hazard and disaster profile of the Kashmir valley for the period 1900–2020,” was conducted by the University of Kashmir. The study was published in the Natural Hazards journal in July 2022.

The database was created by investigating secondary sources and includes information on 1,858 events from 1900 to 2020.

“These events consist of 1,693 earthquakes, 39 floods, 69 landslides, and 57 snow avalanches. It also provides details about the triggers, impacts, and trends in terms of space and time,” the study has revealed.

The study mentioned a general increase in extreme events over the period analyzed, except for floods, which remained relatively stable in frequency. “The findings further highlight that the valley has experienced numerous earthquakes of varying magnitudes, seemingly distributed randomly throughout the region. In contrast, floods occur at regular intervals and are confined to floodplains, while landslides and snow avalanches have occurred only on slopes adjacent to the valley,” it stated.

The historical disaster database serves as a valuable resource for regional planning and policy development, aiding in the process of reducing disaster risks, according to the study. “By analyzing the data, authorities can make informed decisions to enhance preparedness, establish effective early warning systems, and allocate resources for efficient response during future disasters,” it said,

Assistant Professor, Department of Geoinformatics, University of Kashmir, Dr Irfan Rashid told The Kashmir Monitor that data collection is the first, and most vital, step in deploying aid, preventing further injury or loss of life post-disaster, and providing disaster managers with the intelligence to make swift decisions.

“The identification of disaster risks through systematic data collection from earth observation satellites, aerial surveys, ground-based information and interviews with stakeholders; and its analysis can help inform policymakers to mitigate and reduce disaster risks,” Rashid said.