Schools, Fuel Stations Take Charge to Curb Underage Driving

SRINAGAR: In a concerted effort to tackle underage driving in Kashmir, various sectors of society are stepping up measures to discourage minors from operating vehicles. Fuel stations in Srinagar have taken a lead by refusing to provide petrol to minors, with many prominently displaying posters reading “No fuel to minors.” Employees at these stations confirm they will deny fuel to underage riders, particularly those on two-wheelers without helmets or driving cars, to promote safety and discourage violations.

This initiative has garnered widespread support, with locals urging all petrol pumps to adopt similar measures. “This is a commendable step. It can save lives,” said Muneer Ahmad, a Srinagar resident. He emphasized that both fuel station owners and the administration must maintain strict enforcement until underage driving is fully eradicated.

The recent death of two young boys and the critical injury of another in a road accident near Tengpora, Srinagar, has reignited concerns over minor driving. This tragic incident has led to a broader debate on road safety and heightened calls for a complete ban on underage driving.

Schools and Business Community Join Efforts

Schools across Srinagar have also implemented strict policies, barring students from driving to school and urging parents to ensure compliance. The Directorate of School Education (DSE) issued a circular warning that any minor caught driving would face strict action, including being barred from school premises. Heads of institutions have been directed to monitor students closely and coordinate with the Traffic Police to enforce the rules.

Meanwhile, the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) announced a ban on selling commodities to minors who drive vehicles. KTMF President Mohammad Yaseen Khan emphasized the collective responsibility of society in addressing this issue, particularly targeting the sale of fuel, cigarettes, and other items often misused by minors.

“We support the Traffic Department’s initiatives and pledge to work together for public safety,” Khan said, calling on parents and guardians to play an active role in preventing minors from accessing vehicles.

Crackdown on Traffic Violations

In response to the growing concerns, the Traffic Police and Transport Department have intensified enforcement across Kashmir. Recent crackdowns have resulted in the inspection of over 2,300 vehicles in a single day, with 586 challans issued for violations such as driving without helmets, overloading, and underage driving. Over Rs. 7.98 lakh in fines were imposed, with Srinagar contributing the highest share of penalties.

Transport officials, including Regional Transport Officer Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari, have vowed to continue these efforts, warning of stricter penalties like license cancellations and vehicle seizures for repeat offenders. Parents are being urged to instill responsible driving habits and prevent minors from accessing vehicles.

Alarming Statistics

So far in 2024, over 4,500 accidents have occurred in the region, claiming nearly 700 lives. Authorities hope that stricter measures and public cooperation will curb these alarming trends and ensure safer roads for everyone.