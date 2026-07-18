School vacation extension under consideration amid heatwave ; Education Minister

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo on Saturday said the government will take a decision soon on extending the summer vacation for schools in the valley in view of the ongoing heatwave conditions.

“The government is monitoring the situation closely. Schools are closed till Sunday, and we will take an appropriate decision regarding the vacation, keeping in mind the safety and well-being of our children,” Itoo told reporters .

The education minister said the valley has been recording unusually high temperatures over the past two days, which were not witnessed in previous years.

“Education is important, but the lives and safety of students are our top priority,” the minister added.

Minister Itoo said the decision would be taken after assessing the prevailing weather conditions to ensure that students were not exposed to extreme heat.

Notably, schools in the Kashmir division are currently observing summer vacations, which were earlier announced from July 6 to July 19, 2026.