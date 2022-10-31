Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has changed the school timings in the valley.

School timings changed from November in Kashmir: Here are the details

Directorate of School Education, Kashmir (DSEK) said all recognized private and government schools in Srinagar Municipal limits will remain open from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. Those located outside Srinagar municipal limits will remain functional from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm.

The new timings will be applicable from November 1. “The order should be adhered to by all the concerned institutions. Any deviation in this regard will be viewed seriously,” said DSEK