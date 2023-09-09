SRINAGAR: The School Education Department Friday said that the principals and headmasters of government institutions shall take part in teaching students besides managing the administration of their respective schools.

Deputy Secretary to the government said that the directives were issued in the interest of academics and the growing demand of the public for improvement in the teaching-learning process by experts.

“It is impressed upon the principals and headmasters to be part of the daily time-table and teach at least two classes daily in their subject of interest,” the government said.

It also said that these instructions shall be strictly complied with. “All Chief Education Officers are directed to monitor the implementation of these instructions personally and submit report in this regard on monthly basis.”

(With inputs from KNO)