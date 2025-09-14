School Closures Disrupted Syllabus, Govt Considering Measures: Minister Itoo

Srinagar: Education Minister Sakina Itoo on Saturday said that the government is considering measures to cover losses suffered by the education sector due to repeated disruptions, including floods and forced closures, which have wasted valuable student time and delayed syllabus completion.

Speaking to media persons in Srinagar, Minister Itoo said, “Children’s time has been wasted a lot and studies have suffered badly. First, there was a war-like situation and then floods almost struck us. By Allah’s mercy we were saved at the last minute, but damages still occurred.”

“Around 40 schools were damaged by flood water, some remained submerged and took time to recover, and in between, we also had to announce holidays in between by some other issues. All this has certainly affected the syllabus,” said.

Minister Itoo further said that the government is considering measures to make up for the losses. “We have taken suggestions from students, parents and the general public. Whatever is possible to minimize the impact will be done,” she said.

On the issue of school timings, Itoo added, “It is still hot as summer continues, so no change has been made yet. Once winters approach, the decision regarding timing will be reviewed.” (JKNS)