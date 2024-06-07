School Bus Accident in Bandipora Injures Four Students; FIR Filed

SRINAGAR: At least four students and a driver were injured when a bus they were travelling in met with an accident in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Friday morning.

An official said that the school Bus of International Delhi Public School (IDPS) Bandipora turned turtle near Fisheries Farm Shokbaba Sumlar under the jurisdiction of police station Bandipora.

Four students travelling in the bus were injured and shifted to the hospital for treatment where there condition is stable.

Dr Mushtaq, the Medical Superintendent of Bandipora Hospital, stated that three injured students had been brought to the hospital and were currently receiving treatment.

An official said that the first information report (FIR) has been registered with regard to the incident while investigation has been started.

Meanwhile, locals reacting to the accident alleged that the school buses of the said school were consistently overcrowded and demanded stringent action against the school administration.

“The administration must address the issue of these school buses, which have been operating without proper fitness within the district for a long time,” the locals said.

“Even if the Transport department inspects these buses, most of them will be found unfit,” the locals said, adding that many drivers operate the school buses without licences, which is sheer negligence.

The residents also said that schools have hired many autos and Magic vehicles for student transportation, some operating without adequate documentation

An official from the ARTO office in Bandipora stated that the school bus with registration number JK03A-6593 is not authorised to transport students in Bandipora, as it is permitted only for South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Earlier the issue was brought to attention, prompting the Rural Traffic Police in Bandipora to seize eight school buses and issue challans to nine others for lacking proper documentation during a special operation.

SSP Traffic Rural Ravinder Paul Singh, in conversation with this reporter, affirmed that they have taken cognizance of today’s incident and instructed the concerned officials to seize the vehicle involved in the accident.

Furthermore, he stated that they have already directed all school heads in Bandipora not to operate vehicles without proper documents. Strict action will be taken against those found in violation of this directive.

He also urged parents not to allow their children to board overloaded school buses, emphasising that they are paying fees for safe transportation. Parents are encouraged to report any instances of overloaded buses to the authorities, and appropriate action will be taken.(KNS).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)