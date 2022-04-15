Srinagar: Admission is now open for three year diploma courses in engineering and non-engineering streams through the Board of Technical Education, Jammu and Kashmir.A notification of the Board of Technical Education said 10th pass students having a minimum of 35 per cent marks were eligible to apply for the courses available in the polytechnic private and government colleges of the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.The notification further said early scholarships up to Rs. 50,000 are also available.The yearly scholarships available include Pragati Scholarship (Rs. 50,000), Saksham Scholarship (Rs. 50,000), JKBOCW (Rs. 30,000) and post matric scholarship (Rs. 6000).Eligible students can apply for admissions at www.jkbote.in. For further queries, candidates can call 9596550201 or e-mail at [email protected].

