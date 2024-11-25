Scam Alert: Fake App Claiming to Represent National Conference Likely a Scam

Srinagar, Nov 25: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Sunday announced that they have not launched any mobile phone application. The announcement came after a picture telling people to download the JKNC app was widely shared on the Internet.

The ruling party alerted the people by clarifying the matter on their official X-handle.

“Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) would like to clarify that we have not launched any mobile application,” JKNC wrote.

Spam Alert!



Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) would like to clarify that we have not launched any mobile application. Please be cautious about the app link currently circulating on social media. Do NOT download or install it, as it may compromise your data security and… pic.twitter.com/Y5ttnuLMKG — JKNC (@JKNC_) November 24, 2024

The party asked the people to remain cautious as the app link is being circulated on several social media platforms.

“Do NOT download or install it, as it may compromise your data security and is most likely a scam. Stay safe and protect your personal information,” the party added.