Lead Stories
SC upholds validity of SC/ST Act 2018
New Delhi, Feb 10: The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the constitutional validity of the SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018, and said a court can grant anticipatory bail only in cases where a prima facie case is not made out.
A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said a preliminary inquiry is not essential before lodging an FIR under the act and the approval of senior police officials is not needed.
Justice Ravindra Bhat, the other member of the bench, said in a concurring verdict that every citizen needs to treat fellow citizens equally and foster the concept of fraternity.
Justice Bhat said a court can quash the FIR if a prima facie case is not made out under the SC/ST Act and the liberal use of anticipatory bail will defeat the intention of Parliament.
The top court’s verdict came on a batch of PILs challenging the validity of the SC/ST Amendment Act of 2018, which was brought to nullify the effect of the apex court’s 2018 ruling, which had diluted the provisions of the stringent Act.
Lead Stories
Detention under PSA: Omar’s sister moves SC
New Delhi, Feb 10: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah’s sister on Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging his detention under the Public Safety Act.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for petitioner Sara Abdullah Pilot, mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench headed by Justice N V Ramana.
Sibal told the bench that they have filed a habeas corpus petition challenging the detention of Abdullah under the PSA and the matter should be heard this week.
The bench agreed to urgent listing of the matter.
In her petition, Pilot has said that there could be no material available to detain a person who has already been detained previously for six months.
“The grounds for the detention order are wholly lacking any material facts or particulars which are imperative for an order of detention,” the plea said, adding that the detention order is “illegal”.
“It is rare that those who have served the nation as members of Parliaments, Chief Ministers of state, ministers in the union and have also stood by the national aspirations of India are now perceived as a threat to the state,” the plea said.
It said that on the intervening night of August 4/5, 2019, Abdullah was put under house arrest.
“It was later learned that Section 107 of Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 was invoked justifying such arrest”.
“It is therefore of the utmost importance and of the utmost urgency that this court protects not only the individual’s Right to Life and Liberty but also protects the essence of Article 21 which is the cornerstone of Part 3 of the Constitution, a violation of which is anathema to all that a democratic nation stands for,” the plea said.
“Finally the order conflates governmental policy with the Indian state, suggesting that any opposition to the former constitute a threat to the later.
This is wholly antithetical to a democratic polity and undermines the Indian constitution,” the petition said.
The plea has also sought quashing of the February 5 order detaining Abdullah under the PSA.
The grounds of detention against Omar, who was chief minister of the state from 2009-14, state that on the eve of reorganisation of the state he had made attempts to provoke general masses against the revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A.
The grounds also mention his comments on social networking sites to instigate common people against the decisions on Articles 370 and 35-A which had the potential of disturbing public order.
Omar, who has been junior foreign minister and commerce minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led Cabinet in 2000, was served with a three-page dossier in which he was alleged to have made statements in the past which were “subversive” in nature.
The grounds also mention his comments on social networking sites to instigate common people against the decisions on Articles 370 and 35-A which had the potential of disturbing public order.
Restrictions have been put on communication links since August 5 last year.
These were subsequently eased.
Internet is functional at a few places through leased lines.
Mobile internet facility has been made functional but with a speed of 2G with special instructions that it would not be used to access social media sites.
Lead Stories
Depts create hurdles to hide wrongdoings: Who is afraid of audit in Jammu and Kashmir?
Srinagar, Feb 10: Seeming exasperated over dilly-dallying tactics by some departments, Accountant General (AG) has written to Finance Department expressing serious concern over the repeated attempts by some officials to scuttle the audit system.
“An audit party was deputed for collecting the copies of contracts and agreements from the heads of the departments of all the Public Works Departments and civil departments. The departments were not allowing audit team to access relevant documents. The objective of scrutiny is to see whether the contracts or agreements have not led to loss or wastage of public money and also to ensure that the rules and regulations provide reasonable security against malpractices,” reads a letter by AG.
The office of the Accountant General is responsible for the audit of all government departments and autonomous bodies.
An official of General Administration Department said departments were not cooperating with AG’s office to hide their failures.
“Several departments fear that their wrongdoings and misappropriation will get exposed if there is a fair audit system,” the official said.
The AG’s office is responsible for the preparation of monthly and annual accounts of the state governments and Union Territories. These reports are presented before the government for further action under rules.
Sensing trouble, Finance Department has now directed departments to provide all relevant documents to the AG for the audit. Departmental heads have also been warned of action against non-cooperation with audit teams.
Similarly, sources said, government has also directed departmental heads to submit monthly and annual progress report card of their departments.
“Several departments have failed to submit results framework document (RFD) for years,” the official said.
The RFD was launched to judge the performance of departments and to bring transparency in their functioning.
The administrative secretaries have to evaluate the performance of their departments under RFD on the basis of timeline completion of targets, outcomes of the schemes, priorities fixed, quality of work done, and status of benefits of projects.
Lead Stories
Excessive use of chemical fertilizers poses serious threat to aquatic life
Srinagar, Feb 10: Experts have warned that excessive use of chemical fertilizers could lead to uncontrollable growth of algae and floating weeds which could have serious environmental implications.
According to the official document of Department of Soil Science, SKAUST, commonly used fertilizers including Urea, Di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), Muriate of Potash (MOP), have serious side effects.
“These fertilizers help in forming strong root systems and develop flowers or fruit. However, they get washed out with rain and irrigation. When phosphorus and nitrate levels rise in water bodies, aquatic plants such as algae and floating weeds, can grow out of control,” reads the document.
On an average, fertilizer use increases by 10 to 15 per cent every year in Kashmir, as per the document.
Professor at Department of Soil Sciences, SKAUST, Javed Ahmed Wani said the demand for the chemical fertilizers have increased over the years as huge chunk of agricultural land is converted into orchards for higher productivity.
“Consequently, when you want a higher yield, you will press for similar measures which will expedite the crop growth,” he said.
Professor Wani noted that urea and di-ammonia phosphate in particular have serious environmental implications.
“The phenomenon of nutrient enrichment of aquatic bodies is known as eutrophication, which deteriorate the water quality leading to death of fish. Moreover, the seepage of fertilizers and pesticides also pollutes the ground water,” he said.
Professor Wani said if farmers switch to ‘Integrated nutrient management”, the excessive use of chemical fertilizers can be controlled.
“Under this concept, we are telling farmers to use 75 percent fertilizers and compensate 25 percent with organic nutrients like crop residues, manure and vermin compost. They can restore soil nutrients especially nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium and ramp up output without compromising with the quality,” he said.
Dr Samiullah Bhat, Researcher at Department of Environmental Sciences, said efforts should be made to promote organic fertilizers. “Organic fertilizers contain essential plant nutrients which increase organic soil carbon and support soil microbial life,” he said.