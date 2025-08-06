SC to hear statehood plea

Srinagar, Aug 5: The Supreme Court of India is set to hear a plea on August 8 seeking directions to the Union Government for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, according to media reports.

Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan mentioned the matter before Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and said that it is shown as listed on August 8. He requested that the matter not be deleted from the list for that day. CJI accepted the request, reported live Law

The application has been filed as a Miscellaneous Application in the disposed of matter “In Re: Article 370 of the Constitution” in which the Supreme Court upheld the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.