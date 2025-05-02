SC refuses to hear Pahalgam attack plea

New Delhi, May 1: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a petition seeking a judicial probe into the Pahalgam terror attack, saying such a move would demoralise the forces. Blasting the petitioners, the Supreme Court said the “sensitivity” of the issue should have been looked into before filing such a plea.

“Be responsible before filing such PILs. You have some duty towards your country also. This is the crucial hour when every Indian has joined hands to fight terrorism. Don’t demoralise the forces. Look at the sensitivity of the issue,” Justice Surya Kant said.

The petition sought the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the attack by Pakistan-based terrorists in Pahalgam’s Baisaran valley that left 26 dead. The court said the task of judges was to decide on disputes and not conduct inquiries.

“Since when have we acquired expertise in investigation? You are asking a retired Supreme Court judge to investigate. They can only adjudicate. Don’t ask us to pass an order,” the court said while berating the petitioner.

The petitioner was again pulled up by the court after he sought directions to protect Kashmiri students studying outside J&K. The petitioner claimed that Kashmiri students were being attacked after the Pahalgam attack.

“Are you sure about the prayer you are making? First, you ask a retired Supreme Court judge to probe. They cannot investigate. Then you ask for guidelines, compensation, then directions to the press council. You force us to read all these things at night, and now you speak for students,” the court said.

While allowing withdrawal of the plea, the top court said the petitioner could approach the concerned High Court over the issues faced by students from J&K.

The attack, one of the deadliest terror incidents in Kashmir, has raised tensions between India and Pakistan, which have been blamed for the massacre.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting the probe into the attack, which was carried out by two Lashkar terrorists and a local terrorist.