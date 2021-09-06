SC refuses to defer NEET-UG exam scheduled for Sepr 12

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to defer the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG examination, scheduled for September 12, saying it does not want to interfere with the process and it will be “very unfair” to reschedule it.

A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar said if students wanted to appear in multiple exams, then they needed to prioritise and make a choice as there might never be a situation where everyone is satisfied with the date of exams.

The apex court, however, said the petitioners would be at liberty to make a representation before the competent authorities on the issue and the same might be decided at the earliest in accordance with the law.

“The arguments which you (counsel for petitioners) are canvassing may not be relevant for 99 per cent candidates. For one per cent candidates, the entire system cannot be put on hold,” the bench, also comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy and CT Ravikumar, told advocate Shoeb Alam who was appearing for the petitioners.

When Alam said that around 25,000 students would be appearing in either improvement or supplementary examinations for Class 12, the bench observed that only around one per cent candidates go for that.

Alam argued that medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2021 be deferred as many other examinations are scheduled around September 12.

“If you are to appear in multiple examinations, then you need to make choice,” the bench said, adding, “You have to prioritise. You must also be conscious that any deferment is likely to clash with some other examination.”

The bench said the respective boards would do their job and the court would not interfere with examinations in such a situation.

It said deferment of exams might affect the next course and whole thing would be prolonged.

“It will be very unfair to reschedule the examination. NEET is a very large examination. It is not state-wise, it is a nation-wide exam,” the bench said.

Alam told the court that around 16 lakh candidates are likely to appear in the NEET exam.