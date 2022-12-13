Srinagar, Dec 13: The Supreme Court collegium on Tuesday recommended Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh Judge, Gauhati High Court, as Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court.

Singh was born in 1963 in Imphal, Manipur. His father N. Ibotombi Singh was a former judge of the Gauhati High Court and first advocate general of the State of Manipur.

He completed his degree in Law (L.L.B.) from campus law centre, Delhi University in 1986.

Singh was designated as a Senior Advocate by the Gauhati High Court on March 31, 2008. He served as the advocate general of the state of Manipur from 03.11.2007 till elevation to the Bench.

He was sworn in as an additional judge of the Gauhati High Court on October 17, 2011 and as a Judge of the Gauhati High Court on November 7, 2012.

He was appointed as a Judge of the Manipur High Court upon its creation with effect from 23.03.2013.

He was appointed as acting Chief Justice of Manipur High Court from July 1, 2017 to February 8, 2018 and again from February 23, 2018 to May 17, 2018. He was transferred as Judge of Gauhati High Court on October 11, 2018. He was appointed as acting chief justice of Gauhati High Court from September 21, 2020 to January 9, 2021 and again from May 9, 2022 to June 22, 2022