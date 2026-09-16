SBSP Expands Base in Anantnag



Anantnag: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) Jammu and Kashmir has expanded its organisational presence in Anantnag with the joining of Sardar Tahal Singh, along with his associates Bashir Ahmad Mir, Irshad Ahmad, Zahoor Ahmad and Mushtaq Ahmad Mir.

On the occasion, SBSP J&K State President Vivek Bali appointed Sardar Tahal Singh as District President, Anantnag, entrusting him with the responsibility of strengthening the party’s organisational structure and expanding its outreach across the district.

Welcoming the new members, Bali said their joining reflected growing support for the party at the grassroots level. He expressed confidence that under Tahal Singh’s leadership, the party’s organisation in Anantnag would be further strengthened.

Bali also said that more people from Anantnag are expected to join the SBSP in the coming days. He added that the party would continue to raise issues concerning the people of Jammu and Kashmir and strengthen its grassroots presence.

Sardar Tahal Singh thanked the party leadership for entrusting him with the responsibility and assured that he would work with dedication to strengthen the SBSP organisation in Anantnag.