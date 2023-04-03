State Bank of India, has been receiving multiple complaints regarding the bank server not responding. Many services like net banking, UPI payments, official SBI app (YONO) are not working, at the time of writing (13:04 hrs).

Several users raised their concerns on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter. Also, Down Detector India, an outrage tracking website mentioned the outrage on their official Twitter page. They mentioned: “User reports indicate State Bank of India (SBI) is having problems since 9:19 AM IST.”

What happened?

On the 1st of April, SBI rolled out a circular to inform the customers that the service of the platform will be down due to the annual closing activity, but it was stated by the bank, that the service will only be off from 13:30hrs to 16:45 hrs on a specific day.

The outrage took place today (April 3) in the morning when the users started facing trouble while logging in to their accounts (net banking, UPI payment, SBI website). Only when they were unable to pay anyone through various modes, then the news surface on social media. Even after the outrage kicked in, SBI tweeted on Twitter by mentioning, “Your safety is our top priority. Watch this video to learn safety tips from Mr Thinkeshwar”.

SBI did not respond to the angry customers on Twitter who asked about the reason for the outrage. A user wrote on SBI’s Twitter post: ” No official statement from SBI on outage….when are services expected to be up and running? Or is SBI not bothered about it? First working day of FY and users are not able to login for 3 hours now…. whatever maintenance was done yesterday seems to have screwed up things.”

There has been no official statement about the outrage by the time of writing.