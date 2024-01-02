The recent administration of the SBI PO Mains Exam 2023 by the State Bank of India (SBI) signifies a crucial milestone in the comprehensive selection procedure for 2000 Probationary Officer positions. Those individuals who actively took part in the examination on December 5, 2023, eagerly anticipate the announcement of the results.

The SBI PO Mains Exam, held on December 5, 2023, marked the second phase of the three-stage recruitment process by the State Bank of India for Probationary Officer posts, following Prelims.

Those who qualify the SBI PO Mains Exam 2023 will progress to the SBI PO Interview 2023. The SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2023 marks will be published alongside the SBI PO Mains Result 2023. Stay tuned to our updates for the latest information on the SBI PO Result 2023 for the Mains Phase.

Exam Conducting Body State Bank of India (SBI) Post Probationary Officer (PO) Total Vacancies 2000 Selection Process Prelims, Mains, and Interview Mains Exam Date December 5, 2023 Expected Result Date January 2024 Official Website www.sbi.co.in

Steps to Download SBI PO Mains Result 2023:

1. Visit the official website of SBI at www.sbi.co.in/web/careers or use the provided direct link.

2. Scroll down on the homepage to find “Current Openings.”

3. Locate the notification related to the Recruitment of Probationary Officer (ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/PO/2023-24/19).

4. Click on the link labeled “Mains RESULT – PROVISIONALLY SELECTED CANDIDATES.”

5. Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Date of Birth (dd/mm/yyyy).

6. Your SBI PO Result 2023 for the Mains Exam will be displayed; download it for future reference.

SBI PO Mains Score Card 2023:

The SBI PO Mains Score Card 2023, along with the SBI PO Mains Result 2023 and SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2023, is expected to be available on the official website in January 2024. Access your score card using your Roll Number or Registration Number and Date of Birth.

SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2023:

In January 2024, the officials will release the SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2023, determining the qualifying threshold for the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) vacancies.

The cut-off will be out of 250 marks, with subsequent normalization for the mains exam and interview scores.

What After SBI PO Mains Result 2023?

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria for the SBI PO Mains Result 2023 will advance to the subsequent Interview/Group Discussion stage. The ultimate merit list is determined by combining the scores obtained in the Main exam (out of 250) and Interview/Group Exercises (out of 50), which are then converted to a total of 100 marks.

SBI PO Final Result 2023:

The SBI PO Final Result for 2023 is scheduled to be announced, revealing the provisional selection of candidates for the 2000 Probationary Officer (PO) positions.

The cumulative scores from both the SBI PO Mains Exam 2023 and SBI PO Interview Round 2023 will determine the final merit list.

Stay tuned for updates and visit www.sbi.co.in for official information.