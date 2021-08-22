Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
SBI opens floating ATM on houseboat in Srinagar

State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, has opened an ATM on a houseboat at Srinagar’s Dal Lake, a popular tourist attraction.

The ATM was inaugurated by SBI chairman Dinesh Khara on August 16. The lender hopes it will be an added attraction to the “charm of Srinagar”.

 

“SBI opened an ATM on a Houseboat at #DalLake, Srinagar for the convenience of locals & tourists. It was inaugurated by the Chairman, SBI, on 16th August. The #FloatingATM in the popular Dal Lake fulfills a long-standing need & will be an added attraction to the charm of Srinagar,” tweeted the bank.

The Dal Lake, which hosts floating vegetable market on shikaras, also houses a floating post office.


