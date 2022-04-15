State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications for Specialist Cadre Officers on a contractual basis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interested Candidates can apply online by visiting https://bank.sbi/careers.

Date of online application: April 13, 2022

Last date of online application: May 4, 2022

Vacancy Details

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President & Head (Contact Centre Transformation) : 1 post

Senior Special Executive Program Manager Contact Centre: 4 posts

Senior Special Executive Customer Experience, Training & Scripts Manager: 2 posts

Senior Special Executive Command Centre Manager : 3 posts

Senior Special Executive Dialer Operations (Outbound): 1 post

Educational Qualification:

Vice President & Head (Contact Centre Transformation): The candidate should have a graduation degree in Engineering/ IT or Computer Science from a recognized University.

Senior Special Executive Program Manager Contact Centre: The candidate should have a graduation degree in Engineering/ IT or Computer Science from a recognized University.

Senior Special Executive Customer Experience, Training & Scripts Manager:

The applicant should have a graduation degree from a recognized university, PG in Human resources will be preferred.

Senior Special Executive Command Centre Manager: The applicant should have a graduation degree from a recognized university, Postgraduate in Quality Management/ Analytics/Data Sciences will be preferred.

Senior Special Executive Dialer Operations (Outbound): The candidate should have a graduation degree in Engineering/ IT or Computer Science from a recognized University.

Age Limit

The maximum age limit for the posts of Vice President & Head (Contact Centre Transformation) is 50 Years as of April 1, 2022.

The maximum age limit for the positions of Senior Special Executive Program Manager Contact Centre and Senior Special Executive- Dialler Operations is 35 years as of April 1, 2022.

The maximum age limit for the positions of Special Executive Customer experience, Training & Scripts Manager (Inbound & Outbound), and Senior Special Executive Command Centre Manager is 40 years as of April 1, 2022.

How to Apply

Interested and eligible applicants can apply online through the official website of the bank https://bank.sbi/careers. before April 13, 2022

Application Fee

A non-refundable fee of Rs 750 for General/OBC /EWS candidates while candidates applying under SC/ ST/PWD categories have been exempted from the application fee.