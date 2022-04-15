State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications for Specialist Cadre Officers on a contractual basis.
Interested Candidates can apply online by visiting https://bank.sbi/careers.
Date of online application: April 13, 2022
Last date of online application: May 4, 2022
Vacancy Details
Vice President & Head (Contact Centre Transformation) : 1 post
Senior Special Executive Program Manager Contact Centre: 4 posts
Senior Special Executive Customer Experience, Training & Scripts Manager: 2 posts
Senior Special Executive Command Centre Manager : 3 posts
Senior Special Executive Dialer Operations (Outbound): 1 post
Educational Qualification:
Vice President & Head (Contact Centre Transformation): The candidate should have a graduation degree in Engineering/ IT or Computer Science from a recognized University.
Senior Special Executive Program Manager Contact Centre: The candidate should have a graduation degree in Engineering/ IT or Computer Science from a recognized University.
Senior Special Executive Customer Experience, Training & Scripts Manager:
The applicant should have a graduation degree from a recognized university, PG in Human resources will be preferred.
Senior Special Executive Command Centre Manager: The applicant should have a graduation degree from a recognized university, Postgraduate in Quality Management/ Analytics/Data Sciences will be preferred.
Senior Special Executive Dialer Operations (Outbound): The candidate should have a graduation degree in Engineering/ IT or Computer Science from a recognized University.
Age Limit
The maximum age limit for the posts of Vice President & Head (Contact Centre Transformation) is 50 Years as of April 1, 2022.
The maximum age limit for the positions of Senior Special Executive Program Manager Contact Centre and Senior Special Executive- Dialler Operations is 35 years as of April 1, 2022.
The maximum age limit for the positions of Special Executive Customer experience, Training & Scripts Manager (Inbound & Outbound), and Senior Special Executive Command Centre Manager is 40 years as of April 1, 2022.
How to Apply
Interested and eligible applicants can apply online through the official website of the bank https://bank.sbi/careers. before April 13, 2022
Application Fee
A non-refundable fee of Rs 750 for General/OBC /EWS candidates while candidates applying under SC/ ST/PWD categories have been exempted from the application fee.
