SBI Holds CSR Activity at Tulmulla Anganwadi Centre





Ganderbal: As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, the State Bank of India (SBI), Tulmulla Branch, organised a community welfare activity at the Anganwadi Centre in New Colony, Tulmulla.

The initiative aimed at strengthening early childhood care and nutrition by improving facilities at the centre. On the occasion, the bank donated educational materials, toys, furniture and a water purifier for the benefit of children and Anganwadi workers.

Speaking on the occasion, Aaishan Mushtaq, Branch Manager, SBI Tulmulla, said that children are the foundation of a strong society.

“Through this CSR initiative, SBI is committed to supporting grassroots institutions like Anganwadi Centres and contributing to the health, education and overall well-being of children in the community,” he said.