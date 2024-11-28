`Say no to underage driving’: 1.2 million traffic violations reported in Kashmir last year

Srinagar Nov 27: Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Kashmir Syed Shahnawaz has called for the need for continuous improvement in traffic management across the city while stating that 1.2 million traffic violations were reported last year in the valley.

While acknowledging the progress made, the official highlighted certain flaws that need to be addressed through documentation and potential remodeling.

Speaking about a specific issue at Jahangir Chowk, the RTO Kashmir pointed out that a bus union had established an agent’s office at the location, causing disruptions. “Instead of operating from their designated point of origin, they have set up an office here, which is against the regulations,” he said.

The RTO has urged the concerned authorities to dismantle such setups and ensure proper enforcement.

The official commended the city’s traffic police for their proactive measures to decongest key areas, noting significant improvements over recent weeks. “Their aggressive enforcement has led to visible decongestion in several areas, and I have requested them to continue this drive,” he said.

Addressing the issue of buses and large vehicles operating within the city, the RTO clarified that such movement is restricted, barring certain essential routes like Lal Chowk for students and office-goers. “The SSP Traffic occasionally revises measures based on the situation. These are temporary decisions made in the public interest,” he added.

The RTO also highlighted a tragic accident in Tengpora that brought traffic discipline issues into the spotlight. “Despite a staggering 1.2 million traffic violations reported last year, there remains a lack of discipline on the roads. This reflects a deeper need for education and awareness among the public,” he said.

To curb chronic violations, the RTO called for the importance of strict enforcement. “We counsel first-time violators. However, habitual offenders, such as those repeatedly driving without helmets, leave us with no option but to seize their vehicles,” he explained. (With KINS inputs)