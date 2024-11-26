‘Say No to Drugs’: DIPR’s Cultural Unit holds awareness prog

SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 26: The Cultural Unit Kashmir of the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) J&K today organized a short play and cultural program at Government Higher Secondary School, Palpora, Srinagar to spread awareness about the detrimental effects of drug addiction among the youth.

The program featured a thought-provoking play by the artists of Shahkaar Cultural Society, highlighting the disastrous impacts of substance abuse on individuals and society. The performance showcased the physical, moral, and social damage caused by drug addiction, resonating with the audience.

Principal, Government Higher Secondary School, Palpora, appreciated the endeavors of the Cultural Unit Kashmir for addressing critical social issues across the valley. The event was well-received by the students, teachers, and staff of the school.

This initiative is part of the Cultural Unit Kashmir’s ongoing efforts to promote awareness about social issues and inspire positive change among the youth.