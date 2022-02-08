Salman Khan much anticipated Bhaijaan’ will be released on Eid next year. The film was previously titled ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’.

Pooja Hegde will play a female lead. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, Bhaijaan will reportedly go on floors in the middle of March.

A source close to the project informed Pinkvilla, “Salman and Sajid’s last collaboration, Kick, was also an Eid release and it proved to be the first 200 crore grosser for both of them. They have now decided to bring their next too on Eid and an official announcement is round the corner. The film also features South star, Venkatesh and Pooja Hegde in key roles.”

According to Bollywood Hungama, a ‘lavish’ set has been constructed at Mumbai’s Mehboob Studios for the shoot. Bhaijaan is being directed by filmmaker Farhad Samji. He has previously helmed projects such as Housefull 3 and Housefull 4. He is also the director of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Bachchan Pandey.

Bhaijaan is reportedly a family comedy centering on Salman, Venkatesh, and Pooja Hegde. The film is also likely to rope in three more actors to play Salman’s brothers. It is also reported that the film is still on a hunt for an actress from the South to play actor Venky’s love interest.

Meanwhile, Salman has a few projects in the pipeline. The actor will be seen in Tiger 3 soon. He is resuming the shoot this month. The film reunites Salman and Katrina on the big screen. It is also reported that Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film. Salman will reportedly return to hit franchises No Entry and Dabangg for No Entry 2 and Dabangg 4, respectively.