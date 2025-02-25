BANDIPORA, FEBRUARY 24: Commissioner Secretary of Forest, Ecology, and Environment Department, Sheetal Nanda, on Monday visited Bandipora to review the ongoing conservation measures on Wullar Lake.

The review meeting, held at the Mini Secretariat Bandipora, was attended by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Head of Forest Force J&K, Suresh Gupta; PCCF & Chairman Pollution Control Committee, Vasu Yadav; Chief Conservator of Forests Kashmir, Irfan Rasool; Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Manzoor Qadri; Chief Executive Director WUCMA, Mohammad Younis Malik; Chief Engineer I&FC Kashmir; Chief Engineer PWD (R&B) Department for North Kashmir and senior officers from various departments.

During the meeting, the Commissioner Secretary was briefed on conservation initiatives including the comprehensive management action plan, dredging activities, infrastructure development, and the willow removal action plan. She emphasized the block-wise removal of willow trees, desilting of the lake, and strict prevention of waste disposal in Wullar to maintain its ecological balance.

Sheetal Nanda directed the concerned authorities to prioritize fencing around vulnerable areas to prevent encroachments and protect biodiversity. She stressed expediting the completion of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for proposed projects and called for a coordinated approach among departments to ensure the smooth execution of conservation efforts.

Recognizing Wullar Lake’s vast eco-tourism potential, the Commissioner Secretary underscored the need to develop tourism in a sustainable manner that does not disrupt the lake’s delicate ecosystem. She instructed that ongoing eco-tourism projects be completed in a time-bound manner. She emphasized the involvement of Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs) in promoting community-based eco-tourism and sustainable resource harvesting.

Regarding solid waste management, she directed for formulation and execution of an action plan in coordination with the Swachh Bharat Mission and AMRUT. She also instructed for preparation of DPRs for inlets and detention basins, along with installing trash barriers to prevent waste inflow from the catchment area. She asked the Pollution Control Committee (PCC) to intensify water quality sampling by increasing collection points.

The Commissioner Secretary called for improved coordination among various departments involved in conservation efforts to ensure the smooth completion of all ongoing works.

The Commissioner Secretary asked the Deputy Commissioner to ensure regular monitoring of the ongoing projects. She directed to resolve any emerging issues promptly to facilitate smooth progress and effective implementation of the conservation initiatives.

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora assured that regular monitoring of Wullar conservation works is being carried out, with efforts to resolve bottlenecks through inter-departmental coordination. He also informed that a solid waste management facility is in the pipeline, undergoing an Environmental Impact Assessment, while an action plan for waste management in 08 panchayats will be implemented in the next financial year.

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Head of Forest Force J&K highlighted that the Forest Department has established Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs) in each panchayat to support community-based eco-tourism around Wullar. These committees will play a key role in planning and managing the sustainable harvesting of resources such as fish and water chestnuts from the lake. Additionally, BMCs will be engaged in solid waste management efforts under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen). He also emphasized the need to expedite the revision of the Comprehensive Management Action Plan, currently being undertaken by Wetland International South Asia (WISA).

Earlier, the Commissioner Secretary led a plantation drive at Wullar Vantage to enhance the green cover. She also conducted a site inspection to assess ongoing conservation measures on Wular.