Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has installed thousands of geo-tagged boundary pillars in forests to curb encroachment.

Geographical tagging is the process of adding geographical identification data to any fixed object. This data consists of latitude and longitude coordinates. The coordinates could then be used to identify the geotagged item and monitor them through satellites.

Jammu and Kashmir has a total forest area of 20230 sq km (20.23 lakh hectares). Out of which, Kashmir region has 50.97 percent and Jammu has 45.89 percent.

In 2010, the process of geo-tagging boundary pillars in the forest areas was initiated by the central government which stressed “re-greening forests”

Data shows that 34,077 in-situ pillars have been established in various forests in J&K so far which is more than 32% of total boundary pillars. Besides, the department has also fixed 57,098 precast pillars in different forests that too were geo-tagged,

Figures further showed that around 16, 466 boundary pillars were erected in South Circle which comprises Anantnag, Awanitipora, Kulgam, Lidder, and Shopian. Around 160 forests have been surveyed for proper demarcation and geo-tagging.

Conservator of Forests, Kashmir, South Circle, Irfan Ali Shah Shah told The Kashmir Monitor that forest mapping is an important source of information for resource assessment. He said it helps in understanding, maintaining, and conserving biodiversity.

“This understanding will lead to actions towards reducing encroachments, tracking deforestation, forest degradation, and improving mitigation systems,” he said.

He said comprehensive forest monitoring also plays a vital role in disaster management. “Therefore, this information and data become the basis for analysis/consideration for forest inventories management, planning, and mapping. Such as the inventory of species ecosystems, forest productivity, reforestation, forest health, soil conservation, water resources, and nutrient cycles. In addition, changing conditions due to land clearing and increasing forest fragmentation make forest-related information necessary,” he said.

He said the process of geo-tagging will take the next two more years to complete in UT. “Besides, the government endeavors to issue eviction notices to those who have illegally occupied forest land and constructed commercial buildings near the forest lines. The government is aiming at reconstructing and reclaiming the forest land in letter and spirit.