Save our daughters!

Even before the wounds of Budgam could heal, another rape of Kashmir’s daughter has shaken the vale. Two beasts not only raped a young woman but also filmed the deplorable act. The woman had gone to Jalsheeri Drangbal with a male friend for an outing when two drivers started harassing them. The accused thrashed her male friend, forcing him to leave the place. They later took turns to rape the woman. The grisly part of the crime was that both accused recorded the despicable act on their mobile phone. Kudos to Baramulla police for cracking the case within 24 hours. Police employed technical analysis and human intelligence to identify and arrest the accused. Police have also seized the mobile phone which was used to record the assault. The police team, including SSP, Baramulla, PSI Menakshi, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Headquarters, and the Station House Officer (SHO) Baramulla, deserve special mention for working overtime to apprehend the culprits. The victim also deserves special appreciation for approaching the police. Otherwise, there are cases where victims have stayed silent due to shame and social stigma. This is the second rape incident in three months that has shocked the valley. Earlier in May, a 12-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Budgam district. This case too was solved in record time. Crimes against women and children are a matter of concern. Data reveals that 3,405 cases related to different crimes against women were registered in 2020, 3,937 in 2021, and 3,716 in 2022. Likewise, the crime against children rose from 606 in 2020 to 845 in 2021 and 920 in 2022. Over 300 cases were registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in 2022. It will not be an exaggeration to say that the J&K police is among the finest forces in the country. Yet there is something more that needs to be done. We need to create a special cell in the police department to specifically investigate crimes against women and children. Like Telangana, which has set up SheTeams, we too need to have such an arrangement in Jammu and Kashmir. These women-only teams not only should be entrusted to investigate rapes and other crimes, but they should be deployed at sensitive places to keep roadside romeos, history sheeters and other criminals at bay. Having said that, it is not only the job of the police or government; community leaders too need to play their role. Each Mohalla committee should devise a mechanism to prevent crime against women. As a first step, they should install CCTVs in their respective localities and share feed with the police. Coordination is a must to prevent crime against women. Let us make this world safer for our daughters!