Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to de-weed 1.5 Sq.Km of Dal Lake this year.

A large portion of Dal Lake is infested by weeds, which have hampered the water flow and cleaning process.

Official sources told The Kashmir Monitor that the administration has set 1.5 Sq.Kms de-weeding target for 2022-23.

“1.5 Sq.Km.area will be cleared from Lilly pads during 2022-23. De-weeding and dredging will be also conducted along the shoreline,” they said.

Officials said that dredging of acquired land (60,000 SqMts) near the western side of the lake will be converted into water bodies.

“An extensive program for the cleanliness of Dal Lake has been launched. Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) has been given the responsibility to look after the cleanliness of Dal Lake and its beautification,” they said.

Official records show that contracting agencies have cleared a 2.5 square kilometer area. More than 0.25 square kilometers have been cleared through the mechanized de-weeding process.

“Different de-weeding machines including weed transfer crane, self-propelled barge, dump barge, and aquatic floating grab dredger have been procured. Other machines including backhoe loaders, high capacity dumpers and fuel browsers too have been introduced to clean the Dal Lake,” officials said.

An official of LCMA said they are focusing on the cleanliness of the interiors of Dal Lake this year.

“Front portion of the lake has already been cleaned. We are now shifting our focus to cleaning the interior lake. All the men and machinery will be put on the job to de-weed and dredge interior areas of Dal,” he said.

Dal Lake is the second largest lake in J&K. It is divided into four basins –Lakut Dal, Bud Dal, Gagribal, and Nigeen. There are also two islands — Rup and Charchinari – in the center.