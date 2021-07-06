‘Save Anchar Lake’: J&K govt to build road, demarcate water body, end encroachments

Srinagar: After restoring the pristine glory of Khushal Sar, Jammu and Kashmir government has embarked on a mission to save Anchar lake in Srinagar.

An official document accessed by The Kashmir Monitor reveals that the administration is planning to build a thoroughfare on the pattern of foreshore road by the lake.

To accomplish this project, the administration has asked Roads and Buildings department to conduct a survey to explore the possibility of building the road.

“Survey to be done by R&B department to explore the possibility for the development of road on the banks of Anchar Lake, behind the SKIMS on the lines of Foreshore Road on the Dal Lake,” Divisional Commissioner PK Pole said in the order.

He has directed Srinagar Development Department (SDA), Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and Public Works Department (PWD) to start exercise soon.

As per the document, the project is being envisaged to essentially prevent encroachment on the Lake and providing an alternative route for commuters.

“It will pave the way for protecting Anchar Lake against encroachment and provide an alternate road to the commuters,” the document said.

Located near Soura, Anchar Lake has shrunken from 19.4sqkm to just 6.8 sqkms due to the encroachment and dumping of filth and garbage into the lake.

Anchar is connected with Dal Lake via Nallah Amir Khan, which passes through Gilsar and Khushal Sar lakes.

Chief Engineer R&B Showkat Jeelani Pandit said they are responsible for building bridges in the city. “So far we received directions to build bridges. I believe DPR has been framed. I will confirm from my officials and accordingly look into it,” he said.

An official said they will be looking into the pros and cons of developing the road along the banks of the lake.

Vice-Chairman, SDA, Bashir Ahmad Lone told The Kashmir Monitor that they will cooperate with the department in executing the project. “Making or development of the road along the banks of the lake doesn’t come under our purview. We will cooperate and provide every type of assistance to the departments in executing the project,” he said.

Signifying the importance of Anchar Lake, environmentalists claim that the government needs to take concrete measures to save the water body.

“Anchar is one of the important lakes of Kashmir. It is good news if the government is taking measures to restore its glory,” said BA Ganai, professor, Environmental Sciences Department, University of Kashmir.