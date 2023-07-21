Srinagar: Stabbing incidents have recorded an alarming increase in Kashmir.

Police data accessed by The Kashmir Monitor reveal that 12 stabbing incidents have been reported this year so far.

Of all crimes registered in May, more than 50 percent account for stabbing.

Data reveal that one person has died this year so far, while six others have recovered after treatment this year.

The latest being the Noorbagh case where a youth was stabbed with a sharp-edged weapon.

While the accused has been arrested, the injured are still undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Earlier, a 19-year-old youth was injured after being stabbed with a sharp-edged weapon in Chadoora village of Budgam district.

As per the crime gazette of Jammu and Kashmir police, 248 such cases were registered throughout Jammu and Kashmir in 2021.

A senior police official told The Kashmir Monitor that such crimes have been mostly committed by the youth in Kashmir.

“We witnessed that most young people have committed such crimes in Kashmir. The reasons have been anger, a failed relationship, or even dispute,” he said.

The official said the availability of knives in homes and markets had led to a surge in such crimes.

“Every household has a knife and it is not even difficult to purchase one from the market. The accused used kitchen knives to commit the crime. Luckily all these criminals have been arrested by the police and most of the injured have survived,” he said.

Police have now requested the people to keep a watch on the behavior of their children.

“Even religious preachers also have a responsibility to help police in combating crimes. Every parent should keep a watch on their child,” he said.