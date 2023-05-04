Saudi Arabia is preparing to offer football star Lionel Messi a $400 million annual contract to play with the Saudi Pro League this summer, the Telegraph reported.

Messi’s current contract with PSG is set to expire this summer. Reportedly involved in negotiations are Messi’s father Jorge and former Manchester City CEO Garry Cook.

Such a contract would shatter the largest known salary among all world athletes, and far exceed the nine-figure deal the country used to land Messi’s rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, last year. Even during his prime, Messi’s own annual income from FC Barcelona “only” came in around $167 million per year, according to a leaked contract.

Messi already has an established history of working with the region’s oil states, which are well-known for using sports to try to overcome their atrocious human rights record on the world stage. He has worked since May 2022 as a Saudi tourism ambassador and has played for PSG, which is owned by Qatar Sports Investments, since 2021.

Once signed, Saudi Arabia could reportedly place Messi on the club Al-Hilal, the most successful team in the Saudi Professional League. In 47 seasons of SPL play, Al-Hilal has won the championship 18 times and finished as runner-up another 15 times, plus a record 13 Crown Prince Cups and four AFC Champions League titles.

That placement would once again put Messi in direct opposition against Ronaldo, who currently plays for Al-Nassr.