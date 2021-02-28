In a region mired in conflict, it takes all the more courage, and perseverance to be the voice of the voiceless and to separate facts from propaganda. Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Saudi prince okayed op to kill Jamal Khashoggi: US report

Washington: Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) approved an operation to “capture or kill” exiled journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom’s consulate in Turkey, according to a declassified US intelligence report released by the Biden administration on the grisly murder of the leading dissident in 2018.

The US has announced “Khashoggi Ban” that imposes visa restrictions on 76 Saudi individuals for “threatening dissidents overseas”.

 

The Saudi government said it “completely rejects the negative and false assessment”. 

