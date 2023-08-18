Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has executed an American citizen who had killed his father

Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that the Ministry of Interior carried out the death sentence against Bishoy Sharif Naji Naseef in the Riyadh region on charges of beating and then strangling his Egyptian father to death.The statement also alleged that Naseef used drugs, mutilated his father’s body after the murder, and tried to kill another person before his arrest. The perpetrator was referred to the competent court, which sentenced him to death, and the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court upheld the sentence. The Ministry of Interior said that the Kingdom’s government is keen to establish security, achieve justice, and punish all those who shed innocent blood. In 2022, a maximum number of executions were carried out in Saudi Arabia after Iran, according to Amnesty International. As many as 196 people were executed, the largest carried out by the Kingdom in the last three decades. The 2022 total included 81 people killed in a single day for offences related to “terrorism”, an episode that sparked an international uproar. The annual rate of executions in the Kingdom has almost doubled since King Salman and Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman came to power in 2015.

