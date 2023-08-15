Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has deployed an artificial intelligence-powered `guidance robot to assist pilgrims at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

The robot provides the necessary information, demonstrates the performance of rituals, highlights fatwas, and responds to visitors’ inquiries through remote communication with scholars.

The guidance robot speaks eleven languages.

Chinese

Urdu

Russian

English

French

Farsi

Bengali

Arabic

Hausa

Turkish

Moreover, it features a 21-inch touchscreen that offers various services tailored to meet the needs and interests of visitors to the Grand Mosque.

The robot is designed with four wheels, each with a smart stopping system, which enables it to move smoothly and flexibly. It also includes front and bottom cameras that transmit high-resolution and clear images.

The Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque was established as an independent body linked to King Salman on August 8. The body will be responsible for overseeing the affairs of the imams and muezzins of the two holy mosques and all their religious affairs, seminars and Islamic teachings.