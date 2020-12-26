Saudi crown prince MBS gets COVID-19 vaccine shot

Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman (MBS), deputy premier and minister of defense, received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, according to Saudi Gazette.

Following the Crown Prince’s lead, Minister of Culture Prince Badr Bin Farhan also took the jab.

Minister of Health Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah thanked the crown prince for his keenness and ongoing follow-up to provide vaccines to citizens and residents with the best services.

On Dec.17, Saudi Arabia began the largest vaccination campaign against COVID-19, with Minister of Health Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah becoming the first citizen to receive the vaccine.

Dr Al-Rabiah stressed that the largest vaccination process in the Kingdom began in line with the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, and with direct and regular follow-up from Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman to launch the vaccination process. “We are keen to provide doses to all,” he said after receiving the shots.

Citizens and expatriates in the Kingdom began to receive the vaccine free of charge. The minister said: “We will have vaccine centers in all regions of the Kingdom. We are keen to make the vaccine safe and provide doses against coronavirus for everyone.”