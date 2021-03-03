Saudi Arabia: Hajj attendees must have Covid-19 vaccine

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia is making vaccinations mandatory for all those working and volunteering at Hajj later this year, the kingdom’s health minister was quoted saying by media on Tuesday.

Saudi health minister Dr. Tawfiq al-Rabiah announced ‘mandatory vaccination’ for the pilgrims planning to attend the five-day program in July.

Rabia did not confirm the number of pilgrims that the Kingdom will receive this year, and whether the number will be limited internally, such as 2020, or will it witness wider participation.

“You must prepare early to secure the manpower required to operate the health facilities in Makkah, the holy sites and Madinah and the entry points for pilgrims for the 2021 Hajj season,” he said in an official circular.

“A vaccination committee must be formed for the Hajj and Umrah season, on which they have adopted the compulsory reception of the COVID-19 vaccine for participating healthcare workers,” he added.

Health ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly told in a press conference on Tuesday that there was no need for quarantine after vaccinations and contacting anyone who had been vaccinated.

Saudi Arabia reported 302 new virus cases on Tuesday. There are 2,571 active cases, 508 of which are in critical condition.