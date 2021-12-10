Saudi Arabia has banned Tablighi Jamaat for allegedly `promoting terrorism’.

ADVERTISEMENT

“His Excellency the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dr. ‫Abdullatif Al-Sheikh, the preachers of mosques in which Friday prayers are held, are instructed to dedicate the next Friday sermon 6/5/1443 AH to warn against (the Tablighi and Da’wah group).” Saudi Ministry of Islamic affairs said in a tweet.

The ministry also asked the preachers to discuss four major points during the Friday congregation. “Declaration of the misguidance, deviation and danger of this group, and that it is one of the gates of terrorism, even if they claim otherwise; Mention their most prominent mistakes; Mention their danger to society; Statement that affiliation with partisan groups, including (the Tablighi and Da’wah Group) is prohibited in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the ministry said.

Saudi’s decision has evoked a strong reaction from netizens. “Shame on you for what you are doing. First, you educate yourself about Tabligh and what it is for. You don’t like Muslims to be perfect Muslims through Tabligh and Dawah. Allah knows the best,” tweeted Patel Mohammad.

“The next Ameer of the Tableegh Jamaat (Al-Mehdi) will come and deal with you so-called ministry of Islamic affairs Insha’Allah. Shame on you, devils” tweeted Karina.

ADVERTISEMENT

Originated in India in 1926, Tablighi Jamaat is estimated to have somewhere between 350 to 400 million members across the globe. They collectively claim that their focus is only on religion and strictly avoid political activities and debates.

United States Institute of Peace has described Tablighi Jamaat as an “Islamic revivalist organization” before noting that, in nations such as the UK, France, and America, the group “has appeared on the fringes of several terrorism investigations”.