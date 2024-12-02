Satish Sharma flags off Midnight Marathon

JAMMU: Minister for Youth Services and Sports, Information Technology, Science and Technology, Transport, Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Satish Sharma flagged off second edition of Jammu Midnight Marathon from Maulana Azad Stadium here.

The event, organized by Real Time Sports in collaboration with the J&K Sports Council, carries the theme “Run for Pride of Jammu” and aims to promote fitness, unity and important causes like safe driving, women’s safety and saving lives.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Satish Sharma said that the Marathon is not just a race, it’s celebration of Jammu’s strength and spirit. He added that this Marathon is a community focused initiative that also encourages fitness and awareness.

The marathon featured four categories including 5 KM Fun Run, 10 KM Challenge Run, Half Marathon (21.1 KM), and Full Marathon (42.2 KM) in which Runners from across the region participated.

During the event, participants were also distributed marathon’s T-shirts to build an excitement among them.

Secretary Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul was also present on the occasion.