Sat Sharma pauses speech during Azaan, wins applause

Budgam: In a remarkable gesture of respect and communal harmony, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sat Sharma paused his speech for nearly two minutes on Thursday as the Azaan (call to prayer) echoed from a nearby mosque during a public convention in Budgam.

As soon as the Azaan began, Sharma stopped speaking and stood in silence, prompting the audience to follow suit. The moment drew applause and appreciation from the gathering, which included locals and party workers from different areas of central Kashmir.

After the Azaan concluded, Sharma resumed his address, saying, “Respecting every faith is the true strength of India’s democracy.” His gesture was widely praised by attendees and fellow leaders as a display of sensitivity and inclusiveness.

The convention, attended by senior BJP functionaries focused on the party’s ongoing outreach and developmental programmes in the region. Speakers highlighted the BJP’s commitment to ensuring equitable growth and strengthening grassroots participation in Jammu and Kashmir’s democratic process.

Party leaders lauded Sharma’s conduct, saying it symbolized the party’s emphasis on mutual respect and unity. “Such gestures strengthen social harmony and show the value of respect in public life,” they said.

The Budgam event concluded with a collective call for peace, progress, and communal unity across all communities of Jammu and Kashmir. [KNT]