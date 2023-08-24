Srinagar: A day after busting a prostitution racket in Nowgam area of the city, the police on Thursday arrested a sarpanch who owned the brothel.

“The house owner of the brothel namely Abdul Razak Najar S/o Abdul khalil Najar R/o Chan Mohalla nowgam also arrested in this case. He wilfully provided his premises for immoral activities. The house is also sealed. He is a sarpanch & affiliated with a regional political party. (sic),” Srinagar police said in a tweet.

Police on Wednesday had busted a prostitution racket by arresting five persons in Nowgam area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

“Information provided by citizens, 3 females (all locals) & 2 males arrested for running a prostitution racket from a rented building of a sarpanch at Shan Mohalla, Nowgam. FIR 131/2023 under sections 3,4,8 of Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act registered at Nowgam PS,” the police had tweeted yesterday.