Jammu and kashmir
Sarpanch affiliated with BJP, his wife shot dead in south Kashmir’s Anantnag

Srinagar: Suspected militants Monday shot dead a BJP leader and his wife at Lal Chowk area in south Kashmir Anantnag district, officials said.

They said the gunmen barged inside the rented accommodation of the BJP leader Ghulam Rasool Dar (Sarpanch) of Redwani Kulgam at Lal Chowk Anantnag and fired indiscriminately.

 

Both Dar and his wife Jawahira received critical injuries and were shifted to GMC Anantnag. However, both were declared brought dead, the officials added.

Meanwhile police reached the spot and along with security forces cordoned off the entire area. Emerging story, more updates awaited. (GNS)


