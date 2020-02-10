News
Saroori summoned by NIA
Srinagar, Feb 10: A senior Congress leader and a former minister in Jammu and Kashmir has been summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for questioning in connection with alleged militancy cases in Kishtwar district, media reports said on Monday.
Ghulam Mohammad Saroori, who was elected MLA from Inderwal Assembly constituency in 2002, 2008 and 2014, has been asked to report to the NIA headquarters in New Delhi over his alleged role in militant cases in Kishtwar district in the recent years.
Earlier, his brother Mohammad Shafi Saroori was booked by the police for allegedly helping militants in killings of BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar, top RSS functionary Chanderkant Sharma and his PSO Rajinder Singh and weapon snatching incidents last year. The cases were handed over by the government to the NIA last year.
“Saroori has been called for questioning after his name surfaced over his links with top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Osama, who was killed in Batote encounter last year,” reports quoting sources said and added that his name has also surfaced in a case regarding violence and arson that took place on August 9, 2013 in Kishtwar.
Saroori, who was a cabinet minister in National Conference-Congress alliance government led by Omar Abdullah, is considered as a close aide of Congress Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad.
Saroori is the second mainstream politician, who has come under the NIA radar. Earlier, in August last year, former independent MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid was arrested by the premier probe agency in connection with a militant funding case.
Since early 2017, the NIA has arrested several high profile people, including businessmen and politicians in Kashmir in alleged funding cases.
News
MP Akbar Lone’s son slapped with PSA
Srinagar, Feb 10: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday slapped the stringent Public Safety Act against Hilal Lone, the son of National Conference Lok Sabha member Mohammad Akbar Lone, officials said here.
Hilal Lone had been under preventive detention since August 5 last year when the Centre announced the abrogation of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state’s special status besides its bifurcation into union territories.
Monday morning the Deputy Commissioner served him with a dossier informing him that he had been booked under the PSA as the union territory administration felt that his release could hamper the law and order situation in north Kashmir, they said.
The administration has slapped PSA against several leaders, including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, since February 5.
Mohammad Akbar Lone represents north Kashmir’s Baramulla in Lok Sabha.
News
Forget women, men too can suffer from breast cancer
Srinagar, Feb 9: “Men haven’t got breasts, they have chests,” Abdul Majid (name-changed), 60, an orchardist from South Kashmir tried to reason with the doctor when he was tested positive for cancer in his right breast.
Majid’s story dates back to 2019 when he noticed a lump in his right breast, which grew in size by the day.
However, it was only when bleeding happened he decided to consult a physician without telling his family.
As luck would have it, Majid’s doctor also did not pick up the warning sign either, and put him on a course of antibiotic.
“After taking antibiotics, the symptoms subsided temporarily but returned after almost a year. He again asked me to repeat the medicines. I changed my doctor when I developed pain in that area,” he said.
This time again, Majid felt reluctant to tell his wife about the pain and confided in a family friend who took him to an oncologist.
“I asked him to get a specialized test— Fine needle aspiration cytology (FNAC), done. The result was positive for cancer. The biopsy also confirmed stage-II cancer that was spreading,” said Dr Ulfat Ara Wani, Medical Oncologist at Government Super Specialty Hospital Shireen Bagh.
The doctor noted that his frequent exposure to pesticide sprays was one of the contributing factors for his disease.
Similarly, Riyaz Ahmad, 59, found it difficult to accept that he suffered from the breast cancer after his results confirmed the disease.
“For me cancer meant death; so for a couple of hours after I saw the reports, I just sat silent without uttering a word. It was difficult to accept for me as I used to live a healthy lifestyle,” Riyaz said.
In Kashmir, it’s common misconception that only women are susceptible to breast cancer, when in fact, men can also suffer from the disease.
According to the official data released by the Regional Cancer Center, SKIMS, the total number of cancer patients reported in 2019 was 4,378.
However, this year alone, 335 patients are confirmed with malignancy so far.
An official of the SKIMS said wishing not be named said, “Unfortunately there is no epidemiological data on the breast cancer available at the hospital and neither have we kept a record of that.”
Dr Ulfat noted that even though cases of breast cancer among men comprise only around one per cent of the total cases, the risk of mortality is higher due to late diagnosis.
She said a major hurdle for early treatment in male breast cancer patients is a common misconception that the disease is limited to women.
Similar to women, breast cancer in men appears as a lump in the breast or armpits or there are changes in the skin around the nipple, as per the doctor.
A family history of breast cancer – in both men and women – is a strong risk factor, and lifestyle changes can also increase the chances of the disease.
“When it comes to male breast cancer, one in five has a family history. Inherited mutations in certain genes confer a very high risk of breast cancer, especially the BRCA 2 gene which has a lifetime risk of about six in 100 men with breast cancer,” said a senior oncologist at SKIMS.
Oncologists suggested a regular check-up for men with a family history of breast cancer and those who observe lumps in the region.
“The breast malignancy campaigns should be organized on a mass scale to curb the incidence of this disease. Once people are fully aware, they won’t shy to report the signs and symptoms of the disease,” Dr Ulfat said.
News
Minor reshuffle in admin: Khalid Jahangir new Chairman JKSSB
Srinagar, Feb 9: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday ordered transfers and postings in the administration.
According to a Government order, issued by the General Administration Department (GAD, Hashmat Ali Khan, Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, is transferred and posted as Joint Financial Commissioner, Agrarian Reforms in the office of Financial Commissioner, Revenue, J&K.
Bashir Ahmad Dar, Chairman, J&K Services Selection Board, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag.
Rajinder Singh Tara, Joint Financial Commissioner, Agrarian Reforms in the office of Financial Commissioner, Revenue, J&K, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar.
Khalid Jahangir, Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, is transferred and posted as Chairman, J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB).
Angrez Singh Rana, Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, is transferred and posted as Member, J&K Services Selection Board.
Shafqat Iqbal, Additional District Development Commissioner, Ganderbal, is posted as Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal.