Odisha Mining Corporation Limited (OMC) has invited online applications to fill up several vacant posts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vacancy details

Dy. General Manager (Security) E-5 Grade: 1

Sr. Manager (Security) E-4 Grade: 2

Manager (Security) E-3 Grade: 5

Medical Officer-III E-2 grade: 2

Age limits:

Dy. General Manager (Security) E-5 grade: Not above 44 years

Sr. Manager (Security) E-4 grade: Not above 40 years

Manager (Security) E-3 grade: Not above 38 years

Medical Officer-III E-2 grade: Not above 38 years

Qualification:

ADVERTISEMENT

Dy. General Manager (Security) E-5 grade: Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University and should be an Ex-Serviceman not below the rank of Major of the Indian Army or its equivalent rank in Navy / Air force / Para Military Forces.

Sr. Manager (Security) E-4 grade: Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University and should be an Ex-Serviceman not below the rank of Captain of the Indian Army or its equivalent rank in Navy / Air force / Para Military Forces.

Manager (Security) E-3 grade: Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University and should be an Ex-Serviceman not below the rank of Captain of the Indian Army or its equivalent rank in Navy / Air force / Para Military Forces.

Medical Officer-III E-2 grade: MBBS Degree from a recognized University / Institute. Preference shall be given to the candidates with higher qualifications & experience.

How to apply

Application Form at Annexure-I shall be downloaded from our website: http://omcltd.in to be filled- up by the candidate after carefully reading the eligibility criteria prescribed for the post.

The applicant must affix a recent color passport size photograph on the top right side of the application form.

The applicant must attach a self-attested copy of all the mark sheets, certificates/ testimonials/documents from HSC / 10th onwards towards proof of qualification, age, mark secured, experience, etc. along with the application form. In case a Degree is based on semester pattern, then the candidate needs to submit the mark sheets of all semesters including the final mark sheet of the final semester. Further, in support of any qualification, if the marking is CGPA based, then the candidate needs to submit the proof of CGPA to the Percentage conversion formula against the qualification.

The candidates applying for the post of Medical Officer-III in E-2 grade must submit an Internship Completion Certificate and Registration Certificate in addition to certificates and mark sheets in support of their other qualifications as indicated above.

The application in the prescribed form shall be accompanied by a one-page write-up on “Why I consider myself suitable for the Role” along with a statement of purpose.

Applications without supporting documents/incomplete/not fulfilling the prescribed criteria in any respect are liable to be rejected.

Interested eligible candidates are advised to download the application format from the OMC website: http://omcltd.in and submit the same duly filled in & signed along with attested copies of Certificates, Mark sheets, Experience Certificate, etc. in support of their eligibility by Speed Post/Courier in a cover superscribed “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF” to reach the General Manager (P&A), Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd., OMC House, Bhubaneswar-751001 by 16.07.2022 positively.