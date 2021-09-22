Sara Ali Khan’s Kashmir album has Masjid, Mandir, Church, and Gurudwara

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan Wednesday shared a collection of pictures from her Kashmir diaries.

On Wednesday morning, the 26-year-old actress, posted postcard-worthy shots from Kashmir.

She posted pictures from different places of worship and accompanied it with a caption that read, “Agar firdaus bar roo-e zameen ast, Hameen ast-o hameen ast-o hameen ast. If there is a paradise on earth, it is this, it is this, it is this. Sarv Dharm Sambhav. She added the hashtags #kashmir #jannat #peace #merabharatmahan to her post. “This is beautiful,” actress Zareen Khan commented on Sara’s post.