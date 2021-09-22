Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Sara Ali Khan’s Kashmir album has Masjid, Mandir, Church, and Gurudwara

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan Wednesday shared a collection of pictures from her Kashmir diaries.

On Wednesday morning, the 26-year-old actress, posted postcard-worthy shots from Kashmir.

 

She posted pictures from different places of worship and accompanied it with a caption that read, “Agar firdaus bar roo-e zameen ast, Hameen ast-o hameen ast-o hameen ast. If there is a paradise on earth, it is this, it is this, it is this. Sarv Dharm Sambhav. She added the hashtags #kashmir #jannat #peace #merabharatmahan to her post. “This is beautiful,” actress Zareen Khan commented on Sara’s post.


