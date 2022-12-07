Srinagar: Ladakh Football Association shortlisted 25 probables for the forthcoming Santosh Trophy football Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

The selection process was conducted by only International Football Coach from Jammu and Kashmir and AFC Educator Sajid Yousuf Dar. His services were utilized to help LFA to shortlist and finalize the squad for the camp.

Sajid with his vast experience will surely help and guide LFA to develop the game of football in the Ladakh region.

“We hope he will provide us with all his technical support whenever needed. We are also thankful to Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofar Khan and Registrar Dr. Nisar Ahmed Mir for deputing Sajid on short notice in these climatic conditions to Leh and providing us with the much-needed support required to select the team for the upcoming Santosh Trophy to be held at Delhi from December 23,” said Ravinder, Secretary Youth Services and Sports.

He said it is a proud moment as for the first time Ladakh will have its own team playing in a prestigious tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

“`I have seen some talent here but it’s too early to say how they will perform and respond to the conditions. Our job was to select and shortlist the best possible side out of the squad that we have got. We have shortlisted 25 players who will go under two weeks of training at the camp before the team leaves for Delhi. The team will land in Delhi a week before to acclimatize. The team has a young and talented coach Harpreet Bedi. I believe he will prepare them well for the competition,” said Coach Sajid

He hailed Ladakh Administration for showing faith and confidence in providing such a big platform to the players. “By participating in these kinds of tournaments will surely boost morale and motivate the players of the Ladakh region. I would also like to add here that our department will always try to provide all its technical support and guidance to develop the sports in Ladakh region whenever needed,” he said.

EC, LAHDC Leh, Stanzin Chospel along with LFA Chairman Tashi Khachu also discussed the future roadmap of football development in Ladakh. They said the development of infrastructure is the top priority.