Jammu, December 13: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off Mobile Sanskrit Gurukul of Shri Kailakh Jyotish & Vedic Sansthan Trust, today.

The initiative will share the treasure of knowledge & wisdom with people and provide non-formal education of Sanskrit, one of the oldest living languages of the world, said the Lt Governor.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor also conferred Kailakh Sanskrit-Ratna Award-2022 to Sh Shakti Pathak, Chief Trustee of Chudamani Sanskrit Sansthan for his outstanding contribution in promotion & propagation of Sanskrit language.

Sanskrit is not confined to religious texts. It also offers complete knowledge structure of ancient India that covers great works of scientists, experts in medicine, botany & mathematics like Aryabhatta, Charaka, Sushruta, Bhaskaracharya, Varahamihira, Brahmagupta and many others, observed the Lt Governor.

Appreciating the Kailakh Jyotish & Vedic Sansthan Trust for engaging in the commendable work of preserving, developing and propagating the Sanskrit language and message of the ancient sages, the Lt Governor called for working together with flexible and non-formal approach to popularize the language.

“Sanskrit is more than a language. It is the source of our social values that has been guiding humanity since time immemorial. Our ancient sages gave the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam- world as one family in Sanskrit that is showing the path of peace, progress and oneness”, said the Lt Governor.

In the Globalized world, many foreign universities are strengthening their efforts for promotion, development and research on treasure of Sanskrit. It is the result of India’s growing stature in the world and acknowledgement of India’s rich cultural heritage and social, spiritual values, he added.

The Lt Governor also expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for revival of Sanskrit, Yoga and other ancient schools of Indian philosophy.

The Central Sanskrit Universities Act, 2020 converted 3 deemed to be Universities into Central Sanskrit Universities and thus provided more opportunities to spread the knowledge of Sanskrit language not only in India but also across the world, he added.

The Lt Governor also made valuable suggestions for popularizing the extraordinariness of the Sanskrit language.

Sanskrit is the mother language of all the civilized languages of the world. During the G20 presidency event, we must showcase our intangible heritage, values and ideals from the ancient scriptures. All the eminent Institutes can plan a year-long calendar of activities in collaboration with Government departments, added the Lt Governor.

Atal Peethadheeshwar Swami Vishwatmanand Sarswati ji Maharaj, who presided over the event, said that everyone should strive to promote Sanskrit language which is protecting our cultural heritage since ages.

Prof JP Sharma, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-Jammu highlighted the need to adopt and promote Sanskrit language. Mobile Sanskrit Gurukul is aimed at taking Sanskrit to every village, every household, he added.

Prof. Madan Mohan Jha, Director, Central Sanskrit University, Ranbir Campus, Jammu threw light on initiatives taken in the last one year for promoting Sanskrit language through various reputed Sanskrit education institutions.

Sham Lal Sharma, former minister, highlighted the significance of Sanskrit language as a key language of the ancient tradition and culture.

A vehicle for the Mobile Sanskrit Gurukul has been provided by Sh. Rakesh Gandotra, Chairman, SDM Memorial Trust. This vehicle shall carry Sanskrit teachers to villages where they will teach Sanskrit to the residents of the area, it was informed.

Mahant Rameshwara Dass ji; Mahant Rohit Shastri, President, Shri Kailakh Jyotish & Vedic Sansthan Trust; Trustees & members of the Trust and Sanskrit scholars were present on the occasion.

Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu; RK Chhibber; Board Member J&K Bank; Vivek Gupta DIG; Avny Lavasa, Deputy Commissioner Jammu were also present.