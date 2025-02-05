GANDERBAL, FEBRUARY 05: In a steadfast commitment to advancing women empowerment and socio-economic inclusion, Sankalp Hub Ganderbal, under Mission Shakti, organized an awareness camp at Awan Mohalla, Yarmukam.

The initiative sought to promote the objectives of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) campaign, disseminate information on women-centric welfare schemes, and extend essential support to women and nursing mothers. The camp provided a platform to educate participants on various government welfare schemes, emphasizing financial independence, maternal and child health, education, and employment opportunities. Experts highlighted the critical role of women’s education, reproductive health, and socio-economic participation in fostering gender equity and sustainable development.

As part of the initiative, baby kits and blankets were distributed among nursing mothers, reinforcing efforts to support maternal and neonatal well-being. Furthermore, in alignment with the objectives of the BBBP campaign, sanitary napkins were distributed among women, underscoring the importance of menstrual hygiene and reproductive health.

The awareness camp witnessed enthusiastic participation from local women, who engaged in discussions and sought guidance on accessing welfare benefits. The initiative reflects Sankalp Hub Ganderbal’s unwavering dedication to enhancing women’s access to resources, promoting awareness, and fostering a more inclusive and empowered society.