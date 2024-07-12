SANJY: Union Health Secretary visits Nunwan hospital, reviews facilities

Srinagar, July 12, 2024: Union Health Secretary, Apurva Chandra today inspected health facilities set up by the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir for the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

Accompanied by Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather who was directed by Secretary of Health and Medical Education Dr. Syed Abid Rashid Shah to accompany the visiting Union Health Secretary and senior health officers, Chandra visited various health facilities en route to the holy cave from Pahalgam, including Nunwan base hospital, Pahalgam Hospital, Panchtarni, Sangam top Lower holy Cave, and Holy Cave.

The Secretary took feedback from Yatris and doctors and paramedics posted from different parts of the country. Both Yatris and staff praised the arrangements and dedication of the health department. Chandra was briefed by the Director of Health Services Kashmir about the healthcare facilities being provided to Yatris at Base Hospital Panchtarni.

The Union Health Secretary expressed satisfaction with the arrangements and appreciated the efforts of the health department. He acknowledged the dedicated work of doctors and paramedics and was impressed by the innovative poney ambulance concept, which has upgraded healthcare facilities for Yatris.

“The innovative poney ambulance concept is a game-changer in ensuring timely medical assistance to pilgrims in challenging terrain,” Chandra said. “I appreciate the efforts of Director Health Services Kashmir for introducing innovative solutions to upgrade healthcare facilities for Yatris.”

The visit demonstrates the Union Health Ministry’s commitment to ensuring the health and well-being of pilgrims undertaking the Shri Amarnath Yatra.