SANJY 2025: Traffic Advisory Issued for Jammu-Srinagar National Highway by J&K Police

The Traffic Police Headquarters, Jammu and Kashmir, has released a detailed traffic plan and advisory for July 12, 2025. As per the issued guidelines, vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) will be allowed only if weather remains favourable and road conditions improve.

SANJY Convoy, Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs), Passenger vehicles, and Private Cars will be allowed to ply from both sides on the highway. However, Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) will be allowed on alternate days. The traffic control units at Jammu and Srinagar will liaise with the traffic control unit at Ramban before releasing traffic.

Commuters are advised to undertake their journey during daytime due to the apprehension of shooting stones between Ramban and Banihal. Additionally, HMVs operators are requested to desist from overloading and carry sufficient fuel during their journey.

The advisory also specifies cut-off timings for LMVs and Passenger vehicles from Nagrota, Jakheni, and Qazigund. HMVs will be allowed from Jakheni towards Srinagar after assessing the road and traffic situation, and no HMV will be allowed after 1900 hours.

Furthermore, the advisory provides information on traffic movement on other routes, including the Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag road, SSG Road, and Mughal Road.

Commuters are advised to confirm the status of the road before undertaking their journey by contacting the traffic control units at the specified numbers.

People are advised to undertake journey only after confirming status of the road from Traffic control units as under:-

Jammu (0191-2459048, 0191- 2740550, 9419147732, 103)

Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103)

Ramban (9419993745, 1800-180-7043)

Udhampur (8491928625)

PCR Kishtwar (9906154100)

PCR Kargil (9541902330, 9541902331)