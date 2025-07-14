SANJY 2025: J&K Traffic Police Issues Advisory for Jammu-Srinagar Highway and Other Major Routes

The Traffic Police Headquarters of Jammu and Kashmir has released a traffic advisory for July 15, 2025, detailing the traffic plan for major routes, including the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44). The advisory is intended to facilitate smooth vehicular movement during the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra and in light of the prevailing road conditions.

According to the advisory, SANJY convoys, light motor vehicles (LMVs), and private cars will be allowed from both sides on the Jammu-Srinagar NHW, subject to fair weather and better road conditions. However, heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) will be allowed on alternate days. The traffic control units in Jammu and Srinagar will liaise with the TCU Ramban before releasing traffic.

The advisory also specifies cut-off timings for LMVs and passenger vehicles from Nagrota, Jakheni, and Qazigund. HMVs will be allowed from Navyug Tunnel towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation, with no HMVs allowed after 1900 hours.

Additionally, the advisory highlights specific routes for certain types of vehicles. For instance, tankers carrying petrol, diesel, and LPG bulk gas, as well as empty vehicles of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), will use Mughal Road while returning to Jammu.

Commuters are advised to check the road status before embarking on their journey and to avoid unnecessary haltage, especially near landslide and shooting stone areas. Vehicle owners are also requested to ensure their vehicles are in good condition and carry sufficient fuel.

The traffic police have provided contact numbers for commuters to check road conditions and plan their journeys accordingly.

People are advised to undertake journey only after confirming status of the road from Traffic control units as under:-

Jammu (0191-2459048, 0191- 2740550, 9419147732, 103)

Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103)

Ramban (9419993745, 1800-180-7043)

Udhampur (8491928625)

PCR Kishtwar (9906154100)

PCR Kargil (9541902330, 9541902331)