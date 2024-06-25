SANJY-2024: LG Inspects Baltal Base Camp for Security and Pilgrim Facilities

Srinagar, June 25 (KS):: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Baltal Base camp in Ganderbal to take stock of security arrangements and various facilities for the pilgrims ahead of ensuing Amarnath Yatra 2024.

“Today visited Baltal Base camp of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra in Ganderbal district. Took stock of the security arrangements for the holy Yatra and various facilities including medicines, oxygen, water, food, sanitation and telecom connectivity along the route and pilgrim camp,” Office of J&K LG wrote on ‘X’ handle as per news agency Kashmir Scroll.

Notably, the annual Amarnath Yatra will begin on June 29, 2024, and will conclude on August 19, 2024. (KS)