Kashmir

SANJY-2024: LG Inspects Baltal Base Camp for Security and Pilgrim Facilities

Agencies
Agencies
WhatsApp Image 2024 06 25 at 15.57.32 881952ad

Srinagar, June 25 (KS):: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Baltal Base camp in Ganderbal to take stock of security arrangements and various facilities for the pilgrims ahead of ensuing Amarnath Yatra 2024.

“Today visited Baltal Base camp of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra in Ganderbal district. Took stock of the security arrangements for the holy Yatra and various facilities including medicines, oxygen, water, food, sanitation and telecom connectivity along the route and pilgrim camp,” Office of J&K LG wrote on ‘X’ handle as per news agency Kashmir Scroll.

Notably, the annual Amarnath Yatra will begin on June 29, 2024, and will conclude on August 19, 2024. (KS)

Share This Article
Previous Article bigg boss ott 3 nominations Mid-Week Elimination in Bigg Boss OTT 3: Bottom 2 Revealed
Next Article log9q22g amit shah 625x300 11 June 24 Congress Trampling on Constitution to Sustain Family Dynasty: Amit Shah
Leave a comment